Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $151,742.04 and $6,345.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 142.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,200.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,302.24 or 0.03642771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00421643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $740.43 or 0.01171560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00519542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.21 or 0.00452860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00360161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,918,946 coins and its circulating supply is 8,874,403 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

