Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Hits New 1-Year High at $308.00

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 1261535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.50 ($3.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £540.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 287.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.73.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

