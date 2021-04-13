Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 669 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $9,024,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

