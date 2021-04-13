Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.74

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.74 and last traded at $133.74, with a volume of 8459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

