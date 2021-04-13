Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.55). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $61.28. 29,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,802. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

