Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Head to Head Comparison

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Asana and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50 Elastic 0 3 14 0 2.82

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $34.09, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $167.47, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Asana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Elastic -24.21% -22.51% -11.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and Elastic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elastic $427.62 million 26.03 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -81.03

Asana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic.

Summary

Elastic beats Asana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

