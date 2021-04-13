Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Lowered to $1.85 at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from $2.00 to $1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 153.42% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AOTVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 211,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

