Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Price Target Lowered to $1.85 at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from $2.00 to $1.85 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 153.42% from the company’s current price.
Shares of AOTVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 211,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.
