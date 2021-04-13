Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gabelli

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Assertio stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 5,777,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,019,291. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 277.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Assertio worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

