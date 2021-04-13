Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gabelli

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.
Assertio stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 5,777,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,019,291. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.
