AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of AssetMark Financial worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $10,074,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $10,789,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,918.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,009.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,744 shares of company stock worth $5,219,410. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,115.44 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $110.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

