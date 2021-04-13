Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.47

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.47 and last traded at $148.29, with a volume of 5057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.91.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

