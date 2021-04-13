Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,060 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 23.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.57. The company had a trading volume of 80,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average of $192.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

