Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Purchases 34,725 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 12.8% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.92. 32,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,103. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.