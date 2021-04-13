AstraZeneca (AZN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently:

4/12/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/22/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/23/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/18/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AZN traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,167 ($93.64). 1,618,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,671.91. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

Get AstraZeneca PLC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.