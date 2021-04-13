Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $82.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

AVIR traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,609. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

