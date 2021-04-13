Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. 31,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,437. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,168,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,124 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Yum China by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,955 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK grew its stake in Yum China by 6.0% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 24,975,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,118 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,374,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,130 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

