Atlantic Securities Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Overweight

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. 337,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,440,396. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

