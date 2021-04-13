Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.