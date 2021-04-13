Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

AUB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.