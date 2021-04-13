Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ATLKY traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.84. 48,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,045. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

