Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 740,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Atmos Energy by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

