ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Up 5%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $50.87. Approximately 211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of -257.45 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ATN International by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

