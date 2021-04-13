ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.97

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.97 and traded as high as C$27.58. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$26.83, with a volume of 150,301 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.50 million. Research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.4552252 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$563,841.60.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

