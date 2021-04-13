AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

