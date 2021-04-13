Attila (ATT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,055.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market cap of $270.98 million and approximately $75,055.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00052802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00083607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00628472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

