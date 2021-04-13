aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.46. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 841,040 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

