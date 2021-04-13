Audius 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.28 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $314.41 million and $82.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00638798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

