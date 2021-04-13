Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.56.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.