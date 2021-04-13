Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Autohome worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Autohome by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 281,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,576,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATHM opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Macquarie lifted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

