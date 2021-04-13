Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.1% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $189.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

