Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $189.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

