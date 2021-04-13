Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $27.70 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00067120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.00260810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00687054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,703.84 or 0.99595377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.00871703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,903,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

