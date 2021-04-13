Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $33.88 on Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $33.88 or 0.00053457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.36 billion and $381.35 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.00334778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010313 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,732,852 coins and its circulating supply is 128,566,817 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.