Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce sales of $142.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $111.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $630.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $771.36 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,376. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Avalara by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16. Avalara has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

