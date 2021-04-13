Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avalara in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 547,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,264. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.16. Avalara has a 52 week low of $76.32 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after buying an additional 375,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Avalara by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,885,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

