Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $3,242,179.20 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AVTR remained flat at $$32.97 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,931,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,556,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avantor by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

