Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 728.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CDMOP opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

