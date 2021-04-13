Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Avista worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Avista by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Avista by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

