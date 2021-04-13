Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Buy at Investec

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

AVVIY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

