AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 582.1% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 65,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,696. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $1.398 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.