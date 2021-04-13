Axe Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,391.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $767,209.86 and $127,391.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00760596 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

