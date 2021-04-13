Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78.23 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $347.71 million and $78.23 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $8.04 or 0.00012657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00019758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.23 or 0.00625441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

