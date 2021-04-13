Axis DeFi Price Hits $0.63 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $132,431.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.00639877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031751 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.