Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of AZRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 230,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,753. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.