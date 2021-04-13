Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

