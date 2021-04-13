Badger DAO Market Capitalization Tops $371.42 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $371.42 million and approximately $41.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $43.23 or 0.00068373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.46 or 0.00625519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,592,389 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

