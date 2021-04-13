Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMI stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

