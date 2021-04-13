BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $491.74

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 491.74 ($6.42) and traded as high as GBX 523.20 ($6.84). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 515 ($6.73), with a volume of 8,928,652 shares trading hands.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 498.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 491.74. The company has a market cap of £16.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90 shares of company stock worth $44,829.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

