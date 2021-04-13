Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.79

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

