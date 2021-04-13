Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Rami Qasem Sells 11,438 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 8,777,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,813. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 253,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,207,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,700,000 after acquiring an additional 264,591 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.