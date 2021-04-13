Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.55

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAFYY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

